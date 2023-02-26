Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.376-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.93 EPS.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

