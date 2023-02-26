Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.376-1.462 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Green Dot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.77-$1.93 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Green Dot Stock Performance
NYSE:GDOT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
