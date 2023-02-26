Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec under weight rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GIP opened at C$9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.08 million and a P/E ratio of -160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17. Green Impact Partners has a 52 week low of C$3.51 and a 52 week high of C$10.00.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Impact Partners will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.