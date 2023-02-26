Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

GHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NYSE GHL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

