Grove (GVR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,416.97

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

