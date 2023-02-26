Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

