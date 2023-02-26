Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $28.42 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $41.72 or 0.00177655 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.42 million and $10.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00420745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.34 or 0.28439224 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

