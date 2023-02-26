HC Wainwright Trims Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Target Price to $10.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Arqit Quantum stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 291,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

