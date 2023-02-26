Head to Head Comparison: Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) & CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $96.67 million 0.10 -$110.17 million ($48.95) -0.05 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.04 million ($1.05) -1.57

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aytu BioPharma. CNS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -76.10% -47.69% -16.07% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.57% -107.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aytu BioPharma and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 109.13%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aytu BioPharma.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

