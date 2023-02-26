Hempacco Co., Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HPCO) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Hempacco’s (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 27th. Hempacco had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of Hempacco’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Hempacco Price Performance

HPCO stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Hempacco has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hempacco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

