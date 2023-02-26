Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.04 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00022027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $190.04 million and approximately $300,458.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00218435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,618.64 or 1.00012807 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.16464212 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $274,745.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.