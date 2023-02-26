Hermez Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $275,148.79 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $188.84 million and $275,148.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $5.17 or 0.00022275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.16133973 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $292,202.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

