HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.76 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 13% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $55.76 million and approximately $493,869.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00042280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00218937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,478.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02019005 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $575,499.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

