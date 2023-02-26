holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0533

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $232,006.78 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.67 or 0.06964971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00077786 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00054732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026349 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05230464 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $120,363.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.