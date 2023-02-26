Hooked Protocol Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $119.76 million and approximately $50.95 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00010189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.37309342 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $60,671,366.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

