Horizen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.33 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Horizen has a market cap of $171.82 million and $12.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $12.81 or 0.00054286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00191551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00073124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,410,688 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

