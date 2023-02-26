Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 890.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,388 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

