Horizon Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

