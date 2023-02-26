Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 13,016 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 305.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cigna from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.00.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $293.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.45. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

