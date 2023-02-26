Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 7,448 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock worth $9,182,949. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

