Horizon Investments LLC Sells 89,619 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,619 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.0% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $96,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

