Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7 ($0.08) price target on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
HUM opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23).
About Hummingbird Resources
