Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7 ($0.08) price target on the stock.

HUM opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.71. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

