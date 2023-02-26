Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Infinera updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.06)-0.02 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.06-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Down 5.3 %

INFN stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Infinera by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

