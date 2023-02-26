International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.49 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,862 shares of company stock worth $333,875. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

