Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.42-8.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $6.082-6.134 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $488.24.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $419.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,660,000 after buying an additional 47,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,113,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

