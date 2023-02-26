iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.02.

