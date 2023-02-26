iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

