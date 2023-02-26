iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $142,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $148.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $166.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

