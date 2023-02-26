iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $268.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.29.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

