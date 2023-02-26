iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,612,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,676 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802,885 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.