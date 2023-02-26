Israel Discount Bank of New York Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Adobe were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $479.21.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

