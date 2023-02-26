Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 3,288 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Up 2.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.