Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $2.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises 1.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.