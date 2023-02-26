Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $977,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned about 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

