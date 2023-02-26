Israel Discount Bank of New York Increases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.92 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

