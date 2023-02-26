Israel Discount Bank of New York Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

