JCIC Asset Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 26.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,176,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,577,000 after buying an additional 871,861 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Alcoa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,558,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,037,000 after acquiring an additional 729,299 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

