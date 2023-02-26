JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.56. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

