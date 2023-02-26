Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $7.51 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00217277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01022114 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

