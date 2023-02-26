Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Buys 825 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises approximately 1.1% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment Profile

CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $87.43.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

