JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.07).
Anglo American Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,355.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,075.35. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 599.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
