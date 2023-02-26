JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Anglo American to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.07).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,355.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,075.35. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The stock has a market cap of £38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 599.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,168.42%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

