Kearns & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kearns & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 0.5% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $308.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.48. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $402.33.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

