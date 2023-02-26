Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.78-$1.80 EPS.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
