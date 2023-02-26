Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04), Briefing.com reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamar Advertising updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.14-$5.21 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $90,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

