LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.60 million-$45.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.93 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

LMAT traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.29. 203,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $56.38.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $349,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

