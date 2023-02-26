LINK Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market cap of $298.63 million and approximately $241,533.91 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.34 or 0.00188590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

