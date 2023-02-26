Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.
In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 1,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
