LMR Partners LLP Buys 13,539 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after buying an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after buying an additional 524,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.56 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 187.60%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.