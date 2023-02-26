LMR Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR opened at $249.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $2,160,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,420 shares of company stock worth $54,432,209. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Further Reading

