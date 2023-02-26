LMR Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

