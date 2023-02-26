Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0524

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $769,936.05 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.